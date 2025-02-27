Hon Hai signs 'smart city' MOU with Mexico's Sonora

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Hon Hai Technology Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Sonora state government in Mexico to collaborate on "smart city" development.

In a statement on Thursday, Hon Hai, known as Foxconn globally, said it would draw on its experience working with the city of Kaohsiung to target "build-operate-localize" business opportunities in Sonora related to electric vehicles, electric batteries and electric buses.

In addition, Hon Hai and Sonora will jointly promote smart transportation, public safety and port management smart city solutions to provide better digital services to residents, businesses and government entities, the statement said.

According to Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), Sonora will be the first city outside of Taiwan that the manufacturing giant will cooperate with on smart city development.

Hon Hai has also been invited to join Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's "Proyecto Olinia," a public-private partnership to build Mexico's first low-cost electric vehicles, Liu said.