U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.086 to close at NT$31.215.

Turnover totaled US$1.621 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.130, and moved between NT$31.115 and NT$31.284 before the close.