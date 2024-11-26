U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/26/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.025 to close at NT$32.510.
Turnover totaled US$1.154 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.500, and moved between NT$32.447 and NT$32.540 before the close.
