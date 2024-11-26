Taiwan headline news
11/26/2024 10:10 AM
Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chen Chi-yu detained for alleged involvement in solar energy scandal after turning himself in
@China Times: Taiwan baseball team heroes: Kings of honors
@Liberty Times: Taiwan heroes return after winning gold at WBSC Premier12
@Economic Daily News: Equipment to be installed in TSMC's 2nm process plant in Kaohsiung starting Tuesday
@Commercial Times: Taiex gains eroded before MSCI index adjustments take effect
@Taipei Times: Indigenous sub's HAT nearly complete
