11/26/2024 10:10 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chen Chi-yu detained for alleged involvement in solar energy scandal after turning himself in

@China Times: Taiwan baseball team heroes: Kings of honors

@Liberty Times: Taiwan heroes return after winning gold at WBSC Premier12

@Economic Daily News: Equipment to be installed in TSMC's 2nm process plant in Kaohsiung starting Tuesday

@Commercial Times: Taiex gains eroded before MSCI index adjustments take effect

@Taipei Times: Indigenous sub's HAT nearly complete

