By Chao Yen-hsiang, CNA staff writer

"Please love us. Please cheer us on. We have been working hard. Never count us out."

These heartfelt words were spoken by Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), captain of Team Taiwan and echoed across the Premier12 baseball tournament after a historic victory.

Rather than boasting, Chen was making a humble plea after leading Taiwan to a 4-0 victory over Japan to claim its first ever major international baseball title at the senior level.

Chen's decisive three-run homer in the fifth inning and his Premier12 leading .632 batting average secured him the tournament's MVP title. He also was named one of the tournament's outstanding defensive players and an all-world team outfielder.

However, Chen came a long way in his career before establishing his name at the World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) flagship tournament and earning recognition for his big smile.

The return

Born to a father who coached a local elementary school baseball team, Chen joined Kyoei High School in Okayama Prefecture, Japan, in 2012 as a third baseman.

Despite the team's failure to qualify for the National High School Baseball Championship, commonly referred to as Koshien, Chen declared for the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) draft after graduation. However, he went undrafted and returned to Taiwan due to family circumstances.

This setback could have marked the end of his dream of playing professional baseball in Japan, never mind becoming a world champion.

Chen Chieh-hsien displays trophies at the 2022 CPBL award ceremony in Taipei. CNA file photo

Chen began his career in Taiwan's corporate league, the country's top amateur baseball league, before being selected in the 2016 CPBL mid-season draft by the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions.

As of the 2024 season, Chen has recorded 1,092 hits, 386 RBIs and a .343 batting average in 831 games across nine seasons.

The player overlooked in Japan 12 years ago has since achieved milestones such as leading the league in hits for two seasons, earning all-CPBL honors seven times (two as shortstop and five as outfielder), and winning three Gold Glove awards.

Despite all the personal ups and downs, this year's return to the Tokyo Dome felt less like revenge and more like gratitude for the lessons learned in Japan.

"What I learned from Japanese baseball was their attitude -- their commitment, focus and teamwork from the first pitch to the final out," Chen reflected.

After seeing his dazzling performance in the Premier12, some Japanese fans have asked why he was not drafted by one of their favorite NPB teams.

The question may never be answered, but it no longer matters.

On Sunday, Chen's game-deciding home run off Shosei Togo, the Yomiuri Giants' ace, on the NPB powerhouse's home turf was more than a victory -- it represented a symbolic breaking through the "Samurai Japan" barrier, a wall many in Taiwan once believed insurmountable.

Team Taiwan celebrates the Premier12 championship after Sunday's final. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024

The face of Taiwan baseball

Taiwan's success on the international stage has elevated Chen to unprecedented status.

Speaking with CNA, Videoland Sports anchor Jacky Bing-sheng Lee (李秉昇) called Chen "the face of Taiwan baseball."

"As Team Taiwan's captain, Chieh-hsien is flawless both on and off the field," Lee said, emphasizing Chen's willingness to speak out and represent his teammates in front of the media.

Lee noted that a true leader in MLB is not necessarily the most experienced player but someone outspoken and willing to take responsibility.

"After participating in several international tournaments over the years, I believe Chen's impact on Team Taiwan and Taiwan baseball surpasses that of legends like [Peng Cheng-min] (彭政閔) and [Cheng Chin-feng] (陳金鋒), with all due respect to them. After all, Chen led the team to its first championship in a major tournament," Lee said.

Chen Chieh-hsien (front third left) speaks on behalf of Team Taiwan at the Taoyuan International Airport on Nov. 19 before the team departed for Japan. CNA file photo

WBSC commentator Ryan Chen (陳瑞恩) echoed this sentiment, saying that Chen Chieh-hsien has become the face of Taiwan baseball "starting from this Premier12."

Noting Chen Chieh-hsien's résumé as head of the Taiwan Professional Baseball Players Association and captain of the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions team which won the CPBL title, Ryan Chen said Chen Chieh-hsien has "a certain level of extroversion and publicity [that] is needed to connect with the fans.

"From the Brothers' pregame huddles to the Uni-Lions' home run dances, Chen exemplifies players who not only perform but also embrace the spotlight."

Those characteristics distinguished him from other former CPBL icons like Peng and Chou Szu-chi (周思齊), Ryan Chen said.

'This is for you'

When asked about his emotional journey after the game, Chen admitted he had been under immense stress.

In a postgame interview, Chen struggled to hold back tears as he mentioned his family.

"In September, I told my wife I wanted to win the [CPBL] MVP as her birthday gift, but I couldn't. Now, I want to tell her: 'This championship is for you. Thank you, and I love you,'" Chen said.

He also mentioned his late parents: "And lastly, I want to thank my parents above. Your son is proud. I hope you saw this from up there."

Chen Chieh-hsien gets emotional after Team Taiwan secured the Premier12 championship in Tokyo Sunday. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024

Similarly, after the team failed to qualify from Group A and reach the next round of the World Baseball Classic in March 2023, Chen admitted that it was "quite stressful to put on [Team Taiwan's] jersey," saying the team had let fans down.

Come watch the games

Chen's outstanding performance at the Premier12 also attracted media attention in Japan and the United States.

After his three-run homer, MLB reporter Jon Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Chieh-hsien Chen can play in the major leagues right now. He is an international star."

Although Morosi asked Chen if he aspired to join the MLB, Chen made it clear that his future lies in Taiwan's CPBL.

"If I were younger, I would definitely make that my goal, to reach [MLB] and make Taiwan proud," Morosi quoted Chen as saying.

At just 30 years old, Chen's response suggests that Taiwan baseball fans can look forward to many more years of his brilliance. Their continued support will be the best reward for Chen and his teammates.

As he said after the game: "Please love us. Please cheer us on. We have been working hard. Never count us out."

Enditem/AW