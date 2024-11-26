President Lai reiterates commitment to strengthen Taiwan's defense

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday said his administration would continue to enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities and showcase its resolve to protect the country during a meeting with visiting United States Senator Jeff Merkley.

According to a press release issued by the Presidential Office, the president pledged to continue boosting Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities through both procurement and domestic research and development into defense technologies.

The release also cited Lai as saying the government will demonstrate to the international community its determination to protect the country.

With China's threats growing, Lai said Taiwan remains committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and contributing to the peace and stability of the region.

At the same time, Lai thanked Merkley for co-sponsoring a bill, dubbed the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act, with Senator Marco Rubio -- who has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as U.S. Secretary of State -- to demonstrate support for Taiwan.

The president looks forward to more cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. on security, trade and economics, the release added.

According to the release, Merkley said in his remarks that the bill represented support for Taiwan across party lines, adding that he will continue promoting bilateral collaborations on issues ranging from security to climate change and other global issues.

Merkley, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, is visiting Taiwan from Monday to Wednesday, as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two sides.