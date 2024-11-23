Son of jailed ex-CCP official Bo Xilai marries Taiwanese woman

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 23 (CNA) A wedding banquet was held in Hsinchu County on Saturday evening for Bo Guagua (薄瓜瓜), one of the sons of former prominent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) figure Bo Xilai (薄熙來), and his Taiwanese wife.

The private event to celebrate the pair's marriage started in the evening.

No politicians or celebrities were identified attending by CNA reporters.

The Hsinchu County venue where Bo got married at is closed off to outsiders on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 23, 2024

Bo Guagua reportedly married the granddaughter of the founder of Lotung Poh-Ai Hospital in Yilan.

Local police did not disclose whether they dispatched police to the venue. One police officer revealed that some police stations had dispatched more personnel, but it was uncertain whether they were stationed at the wedding banquet.

A police car is parked outside of the venue where Bo got married in response to a disturbance on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 23, 2024

Bo Guagua arrived in Taiwan in mid-November after his application to travel to Taiwan as a Chinese national was approved, according to the Mainland Affairs Council and local reports.

Bo Xilai, the groom's father, was the CCP chief of Chongqing in south-western China and a member of the powerful politburo before he was engulfed in the Wang Lijun (王立軍) incident.

Wang was vice mayor of Chongqing who sought asylum in the U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu. He claimed to have information about the involvement of Bo Xilai's wife in the murder of a British businessman.

In September 2012, Bo Xilai was removed from all party and public positions. He was tried and found guilty of corruption and abuse of power a year later, for which he received a life sentence.

At the time, Bo Guagua was studying abroad and avoided the legal troubles his parents were facing in China.