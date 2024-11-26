Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

New labor minister visits branch where worker committed suicide

11/26/2024 11:08 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Labor Minister Hung Shen-han (center) speaks to reporters outside a WDA regional office in New Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo Nov. 26, 2024
Labor Minister Hung Shen-han (center) speaks to reporters outside a WDA regional office in New Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo Nov. 26, 2024

Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's newly-appointed labor minister on Tuesday listened to the concerns of workers during his first official visit to a branch office where a civil servant killed himself earlier this month.

Labor Minister Hung Shen-han (洪申翰) criticized the work culture that existed under the former leadership of the Work Development Agency's (WDA) regional office in New Taipei, which he said had led to "low morale" and workers feeling unable to voice their concerns.

Hung also described as "extremely outrageous" how employees had apparently been required to run personal errands for their former branch leader, who had also installed office decorations that he described as "excessive."

Hung became labor minister on Monday after his predecessor, Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊), resigned over her handling of the suicide of a 39-year-old civil servant, identified by his surname Wu (吳).

Wu's body was discovered at the WDA's office in the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4.

Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容), who headed the branch at the time of Wu's death, was dismissed on Nov. 20 amid widespread speculation that Wu had been driven to suicide by workplace bullying.

The Ministry of Labor's (MOL) initial handling of the scandal was criticized by lawmakers from across the political spectrum, and even prompted President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) to make public statements denouncing workplace bullying.

After replacing the previous labor minister, Hung vowed to improve the working environment at the MOL to "regain social trust and protect labor rights."

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.

(By James Thompson and Wu Hsin-yun)

Enditem/AW

Related News
DPP legislator named labor minister amid bullying-suicide controversyPremier accepts labor minister's resignation over bullying suicideLabor minister offers resignation over bullying suicide case
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.81