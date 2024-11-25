BASEBALL/Taiwan baseballers return home after historic Premier12 title
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) Taiwan's national baseball team returned home Monday night to a huge crowd of fans after making history by upsetting defending champion Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship game in Tokyo a day earlier.
The team, which clinched Taiwan's first ever gold medal in a top-level international baseball tournament, arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 8:47 p.m., with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) among the more than 1,000 fans waiting to greet the players.
To celebrate the win, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) ordered four F-16 fighter jets to escort the plane carrying the baseball team as it approached the Taoyuan airport, and the plane also received a water salute at the airport.
Some of the fans said they asked for a half day off to head to the airport, where they held up posters and sang fan chants to show support for the title-winning team.
One of the fans, Lin Shu-ping (林書平), told reporters that he came to see team captain Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) because he found Chen's ability to keep a smiling face no matter what happened as truly inspiring.
Lin, a fitness coach who asked for a day off on Monday to be at the airport, said it should have been "a public holiday for baseball."
Taiwan defeated Japan 4-0 in the championship game of the Premier12 tournament on Sunday, the first time it had won a championship in a major international tournament, such as the World Baseball Classic, the Olympics and the Premier12.
Chen's decisive three-run homer in the fifth inning of Sunday's win and his Premier12 leading .632 batting average secured him the tournament's MVP title.
After smashing a three-run homer, he posed with two hands in front of his chest as he circled the bases, a gesture that stirred discussion on the internet.
Speaking at the airport upon his return, Chen told the media "it was very encouraging to hit a big homer at a key moment."
"With that gesture, I wanted to tell everyone: we are players from Taiwan," he said.
- Taiwan's political parties laud national baseball team's historic winTaiwan's major political parties have praised the national baseball team on social media for winning the country's first-ever WBSC Premier12 championship.11/25/2024 02:24 PM
- 'I will never forget today,' says Taiwan veteran pitcher after WBSC Premier12 win"I will never forget today," veteran Taiwanese pitcher Chen Kuan-yu (陳冠宇) said after Taiwan's national baseball team beat Japan to secure its first ever gold in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Games Sunday night.11/25/2024 11:36 AM
- President, VP celebrate historic victory by Taiwan’s 'baseball heroes'President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Sunday lauded Taiwan’s national baseball team as "heroes" after their stunning 4-0 victory over Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game in Tokyo, clinching Taiwan’s first gold medal in a world-class baseball tournament.11/25/2024 12:03 AM
- Society
Seasonal wind, cold air mass to bring mercury down to 10°C by weekend11/25/2024 11:31 PM
- Sports
Taiwan baseballers return home after historic Premier12 title11/25/2024 10:50 PM
- Business
Industrial production rises for 8th straight month in October11/25/2024 10:39 PM
- Sports
Japan's SoftBank Hawks sign young Taiwanese pitcher11/25/2024 10:34 PM
- Society
Mongolian man to be deported after serving jail term for rape: Court11/25/2024 10:22 PM