Taiwan shares close down 1.17%
11/26/2024 01:56 PM
Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 269.61 points, or 1.17 percent, at 22,678.76 Tuesday on turnover of NT$309.261 billion (US$9.53 billion).
