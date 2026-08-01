Kaohsiung councilor detained in corruption, extortion case
Kaohsiung, Aug. 1 (CNA) Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Ming-tse (陳明澤) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a construction contractor were detained and held incommunicado Saturday over allegations of extortion and bribery involving a green-energy company.
The Ciaotou District Court, which approved the detention, said the two were suspected of jointly engaging in corrupt conduct punishable by a minimum prison sentence of five years and that there were concerns they could flee, collude with others or destroy evidence. The ruling can still be appealed.
According to the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office, Chen and Chuang (莊), the head of a construction company, allegedly used their positions to coerce a green-energy company into providing improper benefits related to excavated soil while also accepting bribes.
Prosecutors carried out searches and questioned the defendants and witnesses Thursday. After questioning Chen and Chuang, prosecutors said there was strong evidence linking the two to corruption-related offenses and extortion and sought their detention.
Authorities did not disclose further details of the case.
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