Perseid meteor shower, planets highlight August celestial viewing

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Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) August will offer several celestial highlights for stargazers, including the Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on Aug. 13, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said Saturday.

In a news release, the museum said the best viewing period for the Perseids will be from around 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 until dawn the following day.

With the Moon near its new phase and causing little interference, the number of visible meteors is expected to increase as the night progresses, peaking at an estimated 70 visible meteors per hour, it said.

The Perseids are known for their fast-moving, relatively bright meteors, with fireballs often appearing during the shower. The museum recommended finding an open area with an unobstructed view of the sky to enjoy the spectacle.

In addition to the Perseids, Mercury and Venus, the solar system's two innermost planets, will also be well positioned for observation in August, the museum said.

The museum said Mercury will reach its greatest apparent separation from the Sun on Aug. 2. In the days before and after, the planet can be seen low in the eastern sky before dawn, the museum said.

Venus, meanwhile, will reach its greatest apparent separation from the Sun on Aug. 15, offering the year's only opportunity to observe the planet under those conditions.

Venus will shine at magnitude -4.5, making it one of the brightest objects in the night sky after the Moon. It will also appear alongside a thin crescent moon in the western sky at dusk, the museum added.