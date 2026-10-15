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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump hails Taiwan plan to buy Alaska LNG

@China Times: KMT aims to pass bill on NT$20,000 cash handout before elections

@Liberty Times: China openly interferes in Taiwan elections by targeting Puma Shen

@Economic Daily News: U.S. CPI rises 3.7% in September, higher than expected

@Commercial Times: Eight highlights to expect from TSMC earnings call

@Taipei Times: Talks on Alaska LNG deal advance

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