Taiwan headline news
10/15/2026 10:06 AM
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump hails Taiwan plan to buy Alaska LNG
@China Times: KMT aims to pass bill on NT$20,000 cash handout before elections
@Liberty Times: China openly interferes in Taiwan elections by targeting Puma Shen
@Economic Daily News: U.S. CPI rises 3.7% in September, higher than expected
@Commercial Times: Eight highlights to expect from TSMC earnings call
@Taipei Times: Talks on Alaska LNG deal advance
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai to acquire 50% stake in Mitsubishi Electric Mobility10/17/2026 01:32 PM
- Culture
Nuit Blanche Taipei to take place Oct. 31 with art, performances10/17/2026 12:22 PM
- Politics
Chinese coast guard ships enter restricted waters near Dongsha: CGA10/17/2026 11:45 AM
- Society
Warm easterly winds could raise mercury to 36°C Saturday: CWA10/17/2026 11:09 AM
- Science & Tech