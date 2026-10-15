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Taiwan shares close down 3.41%

10/15/2026 01:47 PM
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CNA photo Oct. 15, 2026
CNA photo Oct. 15, 2026

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 1,655.96 points, or 3.41 percent, at 46,969.87 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.32 trillion (US$40.98 billion).

(By Y.F. Low)

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