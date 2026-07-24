NT$10 million prizes from March-April receipt lottery remain unclaimed

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Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Six NT$10 million (US$308,980) prizes and four NT$2 million prizes from the March-April uniform invoice lottery remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday.

Holders of those winning receipts should collect their prizes by the Sept. 7 deadline, the MOF said.

The smallest purchase that generated one of the six unclaimed NT$10 million winning receipts was a NT$21 beverage bought at a FamilyMart convenience store in Taichung's Daya District, according to the MOF.

The other five winning receipts included purchases at an app store, convenience stores, a restaurant and a telecom provider, with amounts ranging from NT$39 to NT$1,399.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize in the March-April lottery was 19531471.

Meanwhile, among the unclaimed NT$2 million winning receipts bearing the number 85941329, the smallest purchase was a NT$23 food item bought at a FamilyMart store in Taichung's Houli District.

The other three winning receipts were for purchases of a NT$201 beverage, a NT$59 food item and a NT$700 worth of groceries at stores in Taipei and Tainan.

The prizes can be redeemed at First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, the Kinmen Credit Cooperative and the Credit Department of the Lienchiang County Farmers' Association, according to the MOF.

The uniform invoice lottery, held every two months, was introduced to encourage consumers to request receipts and help prevent tax evasion.

(By Lu Yan-tzu and Ko Lin) enditem/ls