Prosecutors seek detention of Central Union manager, bail 2 others

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Taichung, July 23 (CNA) Taichung prosecutors early Thursday sought the detention of a factory manager at Central Union Oil Corp. while releasing two other suspects on bail following a second round of searches in the company's cooking oil contamination case.

In a news release, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said the searches were carried out Wednesday after investigators reviewed evidence seized during the initial searches on July 9.

Prosecutors searched locations linked to three suspects, including the factory manager surnamed Chen (陳), as they sought to determine how the Taichung-based company responded to irregularities in its raw materials, production process and products.

The office, however, did not disclose the identities of the other two suspects in the news release.

During the searches, prosecutors also questioned nine other Central Union employees involved in oil production and quality control, it said.

Electronic devices and company records, including production and sales documents, were seized as prosecutors sought to trace the source, production and distribution of the contaminated oil.

After questioning, the office said prosecutors concluded there was strong evidence that the three suspects, including Chen, were suspected of contravening the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Prosecutors said they sought to have Chen detained and held incommunicado because they believed he may destroy evidence or collude with witnesses or other suspects. The other two suspects were subsequently released on NT$1 million (US$30,991) bail each.

The Central Union Oil contamination scandal broke in late June 2026 after authorities discovered that batches of soybean-based cooking oil contained excessive levels of benzo[a]pyrene (BaP), a dangerous Group 1 carcinogen.