Taiwan headline news
07/23/2026 11:43 AM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Rubio meets Wang Yi, says arms sales to Taiwan 'under review'
@China Times: Benzo(a)pyrene detected in Aconpure's organic camellia oil
@Liberty Times: Economics minister says companies may have to fend for themselves after KMT blocks this year's drone budget
@Economic Daily News: AI chips are in short supply: Jensen Huang
@Commercial Times: U.S.-made GB300 ushers in new era
@Taipei Times: MND unveils plans to make explosives
Enditem/ASG
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower07/24/2026 09:13 AM
- Society
CWA issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Noul07/24/2026 08:28 AM
- Society
KMT wins legal battle over NT$3.2 billion party asset penalty07/23/2026 09:18 PM
- Culture
- Politics
Taiwan to revoke citizenship of China-born organizer after conviction07/23/2026 08:38 PM