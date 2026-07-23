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Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rubio meets Wang Yi, says arms sales to Taiwan 'under review'

@China Times: Benzo(a)pyrene detected in Aconpure's organic camellia oil

@Liberty Times: Economics minister says companies may have to fend for themselves after KMT blocks this year's drone budget

@Economic Daily News: AI chips are in short supply: Jensen Huang

@Commercial Times: U.S.-made GB300 ushers in new era

@Taipei Times: MND unveils plans to make explosives

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