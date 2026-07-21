U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/21/2026 04:33 PM
Taipei, July 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.345.
Turnover totaled US$3.223 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.220, and moved between NT$32.215 and NT$32.442 before the close.
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