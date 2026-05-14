Taiwan shares open higher
05/14/2026 09:20 AM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 121.73 points at 41,496.23 Thursday on turnover of NT$18.46 billion (US$585.76 million).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
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