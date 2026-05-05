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Taipei to roll out 'rodent control specialists' in new anti-rat campaign

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taipei will launch a second round of citywide sanitation measures and introduce so-called "rodent control specialists" to help residents address rodent problems at home, Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said Tuesday.

Households will be able to apply for them to visit their homes to assess infestations and provide tailored prevention and control advice, he said at a news conference.

The move follows recent social media posts reporting rat sightings, raising public concern. However, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said there is no indication of increased disease risk.

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CDC data shows Taiwan recorded 45 hantavirus cases since 2017, with two cases reported so far this year, in line with recent years.

Chiang said the city will take a coordinated, cross-agency approach to strengthen prevention, inspection and sanitation, while urging residents to remain calm.

Officials said the specialists will focus on identifying infestation sources, improving environmental conditions and supporting effective household pest control.

The city will also tighten sanitation at markets, including installing mesh in drains, sealing building gaps and improving waste handling. Subsidies will be offered for grease traps, followed by inspections.

The Department of Urban Development said pest control reports will be required before demolition begins on old buildings, with updates every six months during projects.

Large commercial venues and restaurants must also complete rodent prevention measures before being issued with renovation permits.