5 indicted over Dajia Mazu pilgrimage clashes that injured 3 officers

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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Five men have been indicted on charges including obstruction of official duties and assault after clashes during the annual Dajia Mazu pilgrimage in central Taiwan earlier this month injured three police officers, prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office, the incident occurred late April 18 in Changhua City, when crowds gathering to welcome the deity's palanquin became congested, leading to pushing and shoving.

The five defendants -- identified by their surnames Chen (陳), 21; Ko (柯), 21; two brothers surnamed Yeh (葉), aged 25 and 21; and Tseng (曾), an active-duty serviceman -- had traveled from Taichung to take part in the procession. They donned orange temple vests and waited for the palanquin near the intersection of Ziqiang Road and Lane 195.

The palanquin did not arrive until around 10:50 p.m., by which time large crowds had gathered and jostling had already begun.

Despite knowing that officers from the Changhua County Police Department's Changhua Precinct were on duty to maintain order, the five men allegedly attempted to force their way forward to seize the palanquin, a ritual act that often draws intense competition among devotees.

Prosecutors said the Yeh brothers and Ko pushed and shouted at officers, with the Yeh brothers allegedly inciting others in orange vests to join the scuffle.

Chen is accused of striking officers with his hands and elbow, injuring a detective captain surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who suffered a concussion and a nasal fracture, and knocking down a squad leader surnamed Chiu (邱).

Ko allegedly also assaulted Chiu, causing abrasions to his elbow and knees, while Tseng is accused of hitting another officer surnamed Huang (黃), injuring his eye and surrounding tissue, and damaging Chiu's eyeglasses, resulting in repair costs of NT$10,000 (US$317).

Prosecutors said Chen, Ko and Tseng were charged with obstruction of official duties and causing bodily harm, with Tseng also facing an additional charge of property damage. The Yeh brothers were indicted on charges of assisting in a group offense of obstructing official duties.

Chen, Ko and Tseng remain in custody, prosecutors said.