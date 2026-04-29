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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tariff-free U.S. peanuts raise fears among Yunlin farmers

@China Times: U.S. peanuts set to enter Taiwan tariff-free

@Liberty Times: Lee Shu-chuan to face Su Chiao-hui in New Taipei mayor race

@Economic Daily News: OpenAI warning seen impacting Taiwan supply chain

@Commercial Times: Heavyweight stocks lift index toward 40,000 for second time

@Taipei Times: Coast guard overhaul planned, Lai says

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