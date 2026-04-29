Taiwan headline news
04/29/2026 11:38 AM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Tariff-free U.S. peanuts raise fears among Yunlin farmers
@China Times: U.S. peanuts set to enter Taiwan tariff-free
@Liberty Times: Lee Shu-chuan to face Su Chiao-hui in New Taipei mayor race
@Economic Daily News: OpenAI warning seen impacting Taiwan supply chain
@Commercial Times: Heavyweight stocks lift index toward 40,000 for second time
@Taipei Times: Coast guard overhaul planned, Lai says
Enditem/kb
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.55%04/29/2026 02:16 PM
-
Business
Taiwan firms face hurdles in U.S. expansion amid AI-driven shift: Experts04/29/2026 12:30 PM
-
Politics
U.S. House panel approves spending bill with US$500 million for Taiwan04/29/2026 12:25 PM
-
Sports
Astros' Teng Kai-wei takes second loss in first start of season04/29/2026 12:08 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading04/29/2026 11:44 AM