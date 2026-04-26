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Fair weather in Taiwan through Monday, rain later next week

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan will see mostly cloudy to sunny weather from Sunday through Monday as moisture decreases, though a weather front is expected to bring brief showers from Wednesday into Thursday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Starting Sunday, only sporadic rain is forecast for eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, with isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas of the western half, the CWA forecast.

Conditions on Monday will be similar, while moisture is expected to increase slightly on Tuesday in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula, bringing localized showers.

Western Taiwan will remain largely cloudy to sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers in mountainous areas, the agency added.

On Sunday, highs of 25-28 degrees Celsius are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan, and 29-32 degrees in central and southern regions, according to CWA data.

CWA graphic

Lows are expected to be around 17-19 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, and 21-24 degrees elsewhere.

Temperatures will rise further on Monday, with highs of 31-33 degrees in western Taiwan, and 28-30 degrees in the east, according to the data.

A front, combined with a cloud system moving eastward from southern China, is expected to pass Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday. Western regions could see brief showers or thunderstorms, while eastern areas will experience scattered showers on Wednesday. Showers are likely to continue across much of the island on Thursday, the CWA said.

By Friday, moisture will decrease again as northeasterly winds weaken, returning Taiwan to mostly cloudy to sunny skies.

Only eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula are expected to see occasional rain, alongside isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.

Temperatures will dip after the front passes midweek, with highs falling to around 24-25 degrees in the north, before rebounding toward the May 1 Labor Day holiday when highs are expected to rise to around 29 degrees in the north and 30-32 degrees in the south, according to the CWA.