Man arrested after attacking Filipino child at Taipei Main Station

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Taipei, April 25 (CNA) A Taiwanese man was arrested after allegedly kicking a 2-year-old Filipino girl in the abdomen in the lobby of Taipei Main Station on Saturday afternoon, according to the Railway Police Bureau.

The bureau's Taipei Precinct said it received a report at 2:25 p.m. that a member of the public had been pushed and assaulted at Taipei Main Station.

After reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras, officers arrested a suspect surnamed Lee (李), who is in his 40s, police said.

First responders at the scene found that the young victim was conscious before being taken to the hospital, but had swelling on her face and limbs.

The two-year-old girl was later transported to National Taiwan University Hospital for treatment.

Without providing more details, police said the girl was with her parents at the time Lee allegedly carried out the attack.

After she fell to the ground, he stepped on her back, according to the police.

Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately notified police.

The motive behind Lee's assault is being investigated, police said, adding that they do not rule out referring the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office to file charges against him on suspicion of attempted murder.