Cyber security agency warns of online group 'grooming then scam' tactics

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Taipei, April 24 (CNA) Taiwan's National Institute of Cyber Security has warned that hobby-based online communities are becoming a new focus for scams, urging the public to treat invitations to join groups followed by requests to add contacts on messaging apps as high-risk.

In its latest weekly report released on Thursday, the institute said scammers are targeting communities centered on shared interests such as religion, sports, vegetarianism and charity work. They often begin by sending private messages to add friends, then invite users into groups or ask them to fill out surveys.

The institute, supervised by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, said these surveys appear to collect lifestyle information but are actually used to gather details on a person's job, income, family situation and contact information, allowing scammers to assess potential targets before steering conversations toward financial topics.

It said the pattern -- from initial contact to the "final scam" -- has been repeatedly seen in investment and romance fraud cases. Such schemes are now shifting from themes of love or high returns to seemingly safe spaces like interest groups and charitable communities.

The institute advised the public to view the combination of "events or groups plus requests to add LINE or other contacts" as a warning sign. If conversations involve investments, money or financial transfers, people should verify information through official websites or the government's 165 anti-fraud hotline.

It added that large investments should only be made through licensed financial institutions and regulated platforms. Any offers emphasizing "exclusive groups," "private opportunities" or "do not tell others" should be considered high-risk.

For community administrators, the institute recommended setting clear rules, such as banning investment promotions or financial transactions, and encouraging members to report suspicious accounts, including through anonymous channels.

It also suggested that government agencies strengthen cooperation with fact-checking groups and platform operators to enable faster detection, alerts and removal of fraudulent content.