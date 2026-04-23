Senior license renewal age lowered to 70 from 75 beginning May 31

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Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The minimum age for mandatory driver's license renewals will be lowered from 75 to 70 starting May 31, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Thursday.

The renewal fee will be set at NT$50 (US$1.58), the ministry said.

Under the new regulations, drivers aged 70 and above must undergo a physical examination and complete a traffic safety course to renew their licenses, which will remain valid until age 75.

Drivers aged over 75 will be required to take an additional cognitive function test when renewing their licenses, which will be valid for three years.

In January, the MOTC introduced an incentive program offering those aged 70 and above who surrender their driver's licenses a 50 percent subsidy on public transport via a digital TPass card, capped at NT$1,500 per month.

Under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, driving with an expired license is punishable by a fine of between NT$1,800 and NT$3,600, along with license suspension.