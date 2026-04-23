Rain, thunderstorms forecast to hit central, northern Taiwan later Thursday

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Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The weather in central and northern Taiwan will change later Thursday with the arrival of a frontal system, which is expected to bring intermittent showers and thunderstorms, as well as heavy downpours in some areas, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the frontal system and strengthening northeasterly winds move across Taiwan, the conditions will turn not only wet but cooler over the next two days, the CWA said.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly later on Thursday in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, with highs of 27-29 degrees Celsius, while other areas will remain humid even during dry spells, with highs of 30-33 degrees, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) warned of possible severe weather starting Friday, as the frontal system moves in.

On Friday and Saturday, the rain is expected to spread southward, possibly accompanied by lightning and strong winds, he said, adding that cooler temperatures are also expected during those two days.

Hot, sunny weather will return on Sunday and Monday before conditions turns unstable again, with brief afternoon showers possible in mountainous areas and the eastern half of Taiwan, he said.

Another weather system is expected to approach and quickly pass over Taiwan from April 30 to May 2, he said, adding that forecast uncertainty remains high and further observation is needed.