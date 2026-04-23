Taiwan headline news
04/23/2026 09:37 AM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President Lai urges all parties to see China's true colors after forced cancellation of his trip
@China Times: Trump says ceasefire agreement with Iran extended indefinitely
@Liberty Times: U.S. lawmakers condemn Beijing after Lai's Africa trip blocked under China pressure
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks continue to surge, heading for largest point rise in a single month
@Commercial Times: Taiex briefly hits 38,000 amid crazy upsurge
@Taipei Times: Eu raises concern after flight blocked
Enditem/pc
Latest
-
Society
Rain, thunderstorms forecast to hit central, northern Taiwan later Thursday04/23/2026 10:28 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading04/23/2026 10:20 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news04/23/2026 09:37 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher04/23/2026 09:23 AM
-
Politics
U.S. envoy meets KMT chair ahead of cross-party arms procurement talks04/22/2026 10:09 PM