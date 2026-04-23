To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai urges all parties to see China's true colors after forced cancellation of his trip

@China Times: Trump says ceasefire agreement with Iran extended indefinitely

@Liberty Times: U.S. lawmakers condemn Beijing after Lai's Africa trip blocked under China pressure

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks continue to surge, heading for largest point rise in a single month

@Commercial Times: Taiex briefly hits 38,000 amid crazy upsurge

@Taipei Times: Eu raises concern after flight blocked

Enditem/pc