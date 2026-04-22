Coast Guard, ocean agency rescue stranded green sea turtle in Penghu

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Taipei, April 22 (CNA) A green sea turtle found trapped on a beach in Penghu on Wednesday morning was safely released back into the ocean with the help of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) and the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA).

The CGA said personnel from a northern Penghu inspection station discovered the stranded turtle during a coastal patrol at around 6:43 a.m.

The patrol unit immediately notified the OCA, which identified the animal as a green sea turtle.

Officials said the protected species showed no visible injuries, remained active and had stable vital signs. It was released back into the sea during high tide.

The turtle measured about 54 centimeters in length and 42 cm in width, the CGA said.

According to the OCA, Taiwan is one of the green sea turtle's key habitats, with major nesting sites on its outlying islands.

After hatching, the turtles drift into the open ocean, riding currents and sheltering among floating algae where they feed.

As their nesting and foraging areas often overlap with human activity, they face various threats. A total of 259 stranded green sea turtles were reported in Taiwan last year, mostly in Penghu, Yilan and Taitung counties. The species is protected under Taiwan's Wildlife Conservation Act.

The agency urged the public to call the 118 hotline if stranded whales, dolphins or sea turtles are spotted along the coast.