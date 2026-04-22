Wet weather forecast for the next 3 days

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Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday but rainfall is expected over the following three days as a wet weather front approaches, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

The CWA said rainfall is expected in northern Taiwan on Thursday before the front moves southward to central and southern Taiwan on Friday and Saturday, picking up strength on the way.

Due to the wet weather, the CWA said, daytime temperatures around Taiwan are expected to fall slightly on Thursday from 30-33 degrees a day earlier, while highs on Friday and Saturday are likely to tumble further to 23-25 degrees in the north and and 26-27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Echoing the CWA, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said localized showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, and he warned of lightning strikes, strong winds, and sudden downpours in affected areas.

The weather is expected to stabilize on Sunday, however, and remain stable into Monday as the weather front leaves Taiwan, the CWA said.

On Wednesday, warm southerly winds will continue to boost temperatures around Taiwan, and mountainous areas in the south could see daytime highs reach 36 degrees or above, the CWA said.

The CWA has issued a "yellow" heat advisory for parts of Tainan City and Pingtung County in the south, indicating possible daytime highs of over 36 degrees, and it will remain in effect into Wednesday afternoon.