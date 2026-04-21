Legal amendments to introduce 'Working with Children Check'

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Amendments to Taiwan's Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act will introduce a "Working with Children Check" for individuals working with under 18s, the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Social and Family Affairs Administration (SFAA) said Tuesday.

The check, which takes reference from systems used in Australia, will require those who work closely with people under the age of 18 -- including volunteers, camp instructors and private tutors -- to undergo background screening to ensure they do not have records of sexual offenses or child abuse, according to a petition on the National Development Council's public policy participation platform that informed part of the amendment.

SFAA Director Chou Tao-chun (周道君) told media reporters that the agency is considering how to integrate the new system with existing regulations governing individuals barred from working with children.

A public hearing is scheduled for mid-May to gather further input, he added.

According to the draft explanation, the amendments mark the first major revision of the law in 15 years.

Chou said the changes were a response to recent cases, including the high-profile "Kai Kai" case, in which a 1-year-old boy died after being abused by a foster caregiver.

While administrative measures have already been adjusted in response, the amendments aim to codify clearer responsibilities for local authorities in adoption procedures, he said.

The draft also introduces more detailed regulations for alternative care, where children are cared for by someone other than their primary caregiver, by clarifying caregiver qualifications and disqualifications, as well as defining the roles of emerging care models.

In addition, the amendments reference the Convention on the Rights of the Child, explicitly defining forms of abuse such as physical violence, psychological abuse, neglect and sexual misconduct, providing clearer legal grounds for future investigations and enforcement.

Deputy Health Minister Lue Jen-der (呂建德) said the amendments address international review recommendations while also addressing emerging risks stemming from changes in family structures and the digital environment.

He said the revisions are intended to strengthen the broader social safety net through improved regulation.

Lue added that the ministry will continue engaging with the public and aims to finalize the amendments by balancing practical feasibility with social consensus, while keeping the best interests of children as the top priority.