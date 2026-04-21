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Taiwan headline news

04/21/2026 09:54 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. attacks Iranian cargo ship, creating uncertainties over negotiations

@China Times: Rebuffing claims of pressure from China, business group head urges government not to smear Taiwanese enterprises to muffle their voices

@Liberty Times: Lai to dispel China's 'one China' rhetoric during his visit to Eswatini

@Economic Daily News: Listed firms on TWSE, OTC could be allowed to pay U.S. dollar-denominated dividends

@Commercial Times: Trump says he is willing to meet Iranian leaders

@Taipei Times: African politicians welcome Lai visit

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