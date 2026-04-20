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Officer's pepper-spraying of Ko night market event an accident: Police

04/20/2026 06:36 PM
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Wu Ching-tien (center), commissioner of the Taichung Police Department, elaborates on the results of the investigation into allegations that TPP founder Ko Wen-je was sprayed with pepper spray at Fengjia Night Market, at a press conference on Monday. CNA photo, April 20, 2026.
Wu Ching-tien (center), commissioner of the Taichung Police Department, elaborates on the results of the investigation into allegations that TPP founder Ko Wen-je was sprayed with pepper spray at Fengjia Night Market, at a press conference on Monday. CNA photo, April 20, 2026.

Taipei, April 20 (CNA) A police officer repeatedly pepper-sprayed a Friday campaign event by Taiwan People's Party (TPP) founder Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the party's Taichung City councilor candidate Liu Tsen-yu (劉岑妤) due to faulty equipment and poor judgment, authorities said Monday.

At a news conference, Wu Ching-tien (吳敬田), commissioner of the Taichung Police Department, said Ko and Liu, as well as TPP workers and supporters, were affected by the officer's leaking pepper spray at Fengchia Night Market, but that it was not a deliberate attack.

According to Wu, Chou Chun-ming (周俊銘), deputy head of Taichung's Sixth Precinct, was responsible for the incident because he failed to immediately withdraw and handle the situation in accordance with regulations after discovering that his pepper spray was leaking.

While Chou did spray pepper spray at four locations across the night market, Wu emphasized that the officer did not spray it at any individuals and only discharged it toward the ground.

Chi Yen-hsi (紀延熹), head of the Criminal Investigation Corps, said the department had ruled out the possibility of an attempted violent attack after reviewing 385 CCTV recordings and questioning people at the scene.

Wu said Liu reported the case on Saturday morning, while Chou admitted his mistake only after 10 p.m. the same day, more than a day after the incident was reported by the media. The department has issued Chou two demerits in accordance with regulations and removed him from his post.

Liu has filed a criminal complaint for assault, and the case has been referred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, Wu said, adding that the department would work to ensure all campaign events proceed smoothly ahead of local elections in late November.

CNA photo April 20, 2026
CNA photo April 20, 2026

(By Chao Yen-hsiang)

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