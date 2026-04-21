Temperatures in southern Taiwan expected to top 36°C

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a heat alert for parts of southern Taiwan, warning that temperatures there could hit 36 degrees Celsius or higher on Tuesday.

With mostly sunny skies expected due to warm easterly winds, the CWA issued a "yellow" heat advisory for Yujing and Nanhua districts in Tainan City and Zhutian and Neipu Townships in Pingtung County, indicating possible daytime highs of over 36 degrees.

The heat alert will remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon, according to the CWA, which also warned of dangerously high ultraviolet levels, particularly around noon.

Elsewhere, daytime highs could reach 29-32 degrees in western Taiwan and 26-29 degrees in the east. At night, temperatures are expected to fall to 22-24 degrees around Taiwan.

The CWA said dry weather is expected to continue in most of Taiwan on Tuesday, but brief spurts of rain are forecast for Keelung City, Taiwan's northern coast, mountainous areas in Greater Taipei as well as Yilan County in the northeast.

Precipitation is also possible in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan in the afternoon, the agency said.

On Wednesday, the mercury is expected to move slightly higher as a warmer southerly wind system arrives, the CWA said.

Seasonal northeasterly winds are forecast to set in Thursday, however, and their strength is expected to increase in the following days.

Rainfall will likely increase on Friday and Saturday, and daytime highs will fall to 22-23 degrees in the north, 25-28 degrees in central Taiwan and 28-29 degrees in the south.