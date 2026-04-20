Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage ends after eight-day procession

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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The palanquin carrying two statues of sea goddess Mazu from Baishatun Gongtian Temple in Miaoli County returned to their home base Monday, concluding an eight-day procession to Chiaotian Temple, also a Mazu temple, in Yunlin County.

Surrounded by tens of thousands of devotees, the statues were escorted into the main hall and formally seated in the temple.

Upon the deity's return, the area around Gongtian Temple was packed with crowds and procession followers filled the surrounding alleys, while households and devotees along the route set up incense tables to welcome Mazu back to Baishatun.

Volunteer groups and businesses also set up refreshment stations, offering a variety of drinks and snacks to ease the fatigue of those who made the long journey over the past eight days.

The Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage set off early April 13 from Tongxiao Township, led by a palanquin carrying three Mazu statues, one of which was from neighboring Shanbian Mazu Temple. The procession was joined by a record 460,000-plus devotees.

On April 16, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims escorted the Baishatun Mazu procession as it arrived at Chaotian Temple, where the Mazu palanquin completed a "fire-gathering" ritual. It set off on its return journey in the early hours of Friday.

The Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage, one of Taiwan's most prominent religious events, is known for having no fixed route, with directions and stops believed to be guided by the deity's will through the movements of the palanquin.