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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.065 to close at NT$31.531.

Turnover totaled US$1.232 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.550, and moved between NT$31.474 and NT$31.560 before the close.