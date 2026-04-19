Navy goodwill fleet visits Caribbean allies, headed to Belize

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Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Taiwan's naval goodwill fleet concluded port calls in St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week and is now headed toward Belize, according to Taiwan's embassies in the three nations.

The fleet, officially designated as the 2026 Midshipmen and Cruising Training Squadron (MCTS) of the Republic of China (ROC) Navy, first arrived in St. Lucia on April 12 (local time) for a three-day stop, the Republic of China (Taiwan) embassy said in a Facebook post.

On April 13, two of the three vessels in the MCTS fleet -- the fast combat support ship Panshi (AOE-532) and the Kang Ding-class guided-missile frigate Di Hua (PFG-1206) -- were opened to the public, drawing approximately 2,000 visitors, the post said.

The third vessel, the Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigate Yueh Fei (PFG-1106), was not opened to the public, and the embassy did not explain why.

Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste, along with other Cabinet ministers and government officials, joined more than 800 officers and crew members of the fleet at Monday's welcoming ceremony.

In his address, Baptiste said the importance of the visit "cannot be overstated, as it underscores our shared commitment to global stability and the promotion of peace in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape."

The MCTS concluded its three-day visit to St. Lucia on April 14 before heading to its next stop, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Upon arrival the same day for a three-day stay, the fleet was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister St. Clair Leacock.

After leaving St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the fleet is set to visit Belize, where a formal welcoming ceremony will be held on April 22 (local time), according to the ROC (Taiwan) embassy in Belize.

The port call will mark the first visit by the MCTS to Belize in 13 years, according to the embassy.

The fleet departed Taiwan in late February for its annual training voyage, which typically includes visits to Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean and Latin America.

For security reasons, Taiwan's military does not publicize the fleet's full itinerary.

Before visiting St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the fleet made a port call in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Those three countries and Haiti are the four Caribbean states that formally recognize the ROC. Belize is one of two Central American countries that formally recognize the ROC, the other being Guatemala.

The fleet's annual mission is to promote Taiwan's diplomacy, demonstrate its military capabilities, and engage with overseas Taiwanese communities, according to Taiwan's military.