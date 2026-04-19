Environment minister eyes 'urban forest' plan to expand city shade

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Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The government is planning a national "urban forest" initiative to expand tree cover and create continuous shade along daily commuting routes, Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming (彭啓明) said Sunday.

Speaking at a public event, Peng said the plan envisions that "in 10 years, people will be able to walk from MRT stations to their offices under tree shade" if planting begins now.

The proposal will be submitted to the Presidential Office's National Climate Change Committee on April 30, with a full plan expected by year-end. A dedicated tree-planting unit is also under consideration, he said.

Peng cited projections that global temperatures could rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius by 2100, warning that summer highs of 40 degrees in Taipei could become "the norm."

The plan will prioritize native species and biodiversity, while avoiding unsuitable trees, and will involve coordination across central and local governments down to the neighborhood level, he said.

Peng said each tree could be assigned a digital "identity" for long-term monitoring and management.

Separately, Peng said a "tree-fall prediction system" is being discussed with the Central Weather Administration to enhance typhoon preparedness.

The system would integrate wind and tree data to assess risks, and could be completed by year-end for use next year.

Also attending the event, Taipei Deputy Mayor Chang Wen-te (張溫德) said tree-planting is already underway in several heat-prone districts, including Wanhua, Shilin, Neihu and the eastern shopping area.