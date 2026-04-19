3 officers injured, 2 arrested in clashes during Dajia Mazu pilgrimage

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Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Three police officers were injured, and two suspects were arrested after several clashes broke out in Changhua City as the annual Dajia Mazu pilgrimage passed through late Saturday, the Changhua County Police Department said.

At around 10:50 p.m., a dispute that erupted among members of a group welcoming the procession escalated into pushing and shoving, and when police intervened, three officers fell and were injured, the department said.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while additional individuals involved will be identified and summoned after a review of surveillance footage, according to the Changhua Precinct.

Police said the bureau chief had instructed senior officers to visit the injured personnel in the hospital.

In a separate incident along the procession route in Changhua early Sunday morning, two men were involved in another altercation, which was quickly brought under control. Police said the dispute reportedly began after one man's girlfriend fell, triggering the confrontation.

The authorities have reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on violence, adding that all incidents were swiftly contained.

Meanwhile, the National Police Agency condemned "troublemakers that undermined public authority," reiterating its determination to assert law enforcement and hold violators accountable.

It added that it has ordered police units along the procession route in Yunlin, Chiayi, and Changhua counties, as well as Taichung, to strengthen mechanisms to maintain order and safety.

The agency also urged the public to be reasonable, comply with the law, and maintain the dignity and safety of the religious event.

Responding to the clashes, Cheng Ming-kun (鄭銘坤), vice chairman of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, urged participants to remain considerate and mindful of police efforts to maintain order.

Organized by the temple in Taichung, the Dajia Mazu pilgrimage is one of Taiwan's largest religious events, drawing tens of thousands of participants each year. This year's procession began on April 17 and will conclude on April 26.