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17-year-old student drowns in Taitung's Jinlun River

04/18/2026 10:46 PM
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A student surnamed Huang drowned in the Jinlun River on April 18. This photo shows the river where the incident occurred. (Photo courtesy of the Taitung County Fire Department)
A student surnamed Huang drowned in the Jinlun River on April 18. This photo shows the river where the incident occurred. (Photo courtesy of the Taitung County Fire Department)

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) A teenager drowned Saturday during an outing at the Jinlun River in Taitung's Taimali Township, according to local authorities.

Responding to a 2:58 p.m. call from local residents, a rescue team pulled the 17-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), from the water at 3:25 p.m.

Huang was found without vital signs and, despite emergency CPR administered at the scene and further efforts by medical staff at Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m., the Taitung County Fire Department said.

Huang had been at the river with his cousin, and it was the first time both had visited the area, according to people familiar with the matter.

(By Lu Tai-cheng and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

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