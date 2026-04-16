Search ongoing for missing captain after fishing vessel fire: CGA

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Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Thursday that a search is ongoing for the missing captain of a Taiwanese fishing vessel that caught fire and capsized in waters near the Diaoyutai Islands.

A report was received at around 5 a.m. that the Chuan Yu No. 6 had caught fire about 77 nautical miles (142 kilometers) northeast of the Diaoyutai Islands, the CGA said.

According to the CGA, the vessel departed Badouzi Fishing Port in Keelung County at 3:35 p.m. on April 12 with a Taiwanese captain surnamed Chang (張) and six Filipino crew members on board.

The crew were rescued by the nearby fishing vessel Chuan Yu No. 36, but the captain remains missing, the agency said, adding that the rescued crew said they discovered a fire in the engine room at around 3 a.m.

A coast guard vessel was immediately deployed for the search and rescue operation, while Japanese authorities have also been contacted to assist in joint search efforts, the CGA added.

The CGA urged vessels at sea to remain vigilant and ensure navigation safety, adding that emergencies can be reported via the 118 hotline for immediate coast guard response.