Weather front to bring wet weather in coming days

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Taipei, April 15 (CNA) A weather front that began to affect Taiwan on Wednesday will bring sporadic showers to northern and eastern Taiwan later in the day but will have a bigger impact on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the weather system strengthens, the rainfall will become more noticeable and extend southward to Chiayi County, the CWA said.

The front, however, appears to be relatively weak and will only lower temperatures slightly in northern Taiwan on Wednesday, when daytime highs are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius to around 28-31 degrees.

Meanwhile, temperatures in central and southern Taiwan could reach 32-33 degrees, with highs of 34-36 degrees possible in mountainous areas in the south.

As a result, a "yellow" heat alert has been issued for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities, as well as Pingtung County, indicating that daytime highs of up to 36 degrees are possible on Wednesday, the CWA said.

The heat advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon, with the CWA also warning of dangerously high ultraviolet levels, particularly around noon.

Another weather front is expected to approach Taiwan on Friday, but is not likely to bring much precipitation or a significant drop in temperatures, the CWA said.

But a seasonal wind system forecast to arrive over the weekend is expected to bring a noticeable fall in the mercury in the north, with daytime highs dropping to around 25-26 degrees, according to the CWA.

It is not expected to have much of an effect on the weather in central and southern Taiwan, the CWA added.