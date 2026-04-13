Heat alert issued for southern Taiwan as mercury forecast to hit 36 °C

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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday issued a heat advisory for parts of southern Taiwan, warning of daytime temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

In southeastern areas, the mercury might soar past 36 degrees due to foehn winds -- hot, dry gusts that come down the leeward side of the mountain range, the CWA said.

The yellow heat alert was issued for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities and Pingtung County in the south, and Taitung County in the southeast, which are expected to see highs of 36 degrees on Monday, according to the CWA.

Elsewhere in Taiwan, daytime highs on Monday will range between 28 and 33 degrees, while nighttime lows are expected to drop to 22-23 degrees, the CWA said.

CWA graphic

Sunny skies will prevail across the country, with only some brief showers in some mountainous areas, the CWA said, cautioning the public to take precautions against sun exposure as ultraviolet (UV) levels are expected to reach dangerous levels, particularly around noon.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the summer-like weather is likely to continue for the rest of the week, although a weather front will bring some rain and slightly lower temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in northern and eastern Taiwan.