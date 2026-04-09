Potential typhoon will not affect Taiwan: CWA

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Taipei, April 9 (CNA) A tropical depression that has been projected to strengthen into a typhoon will not affect Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Thursday.

According to CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜), the tropical depression is currently located southeast of Guam, and is forecast to intensify into the fourth tropical storm of 2026 from Thursday evening to Friday morning, Taiwan time.

After turning into a tropical storm, the system is projected to continue north before becoming a typhoon.

However, the system will remain far from Taiwan and have no direct impact on the country, Lin said.

Lin forecast that the weather in Taiwan will remain stable before Monday, with cloudy and sunny weather nationwide and a chance of rain in mountainous areas in the afternoons.

Northeastern Taiwan and locations north of Taoyuan could see sporadic rain in the early morning on Saturday and Sunday, Lin added.

The arrival of a weather front and weak seasonal northeasterly winds on Tuesday will bring sporadic rain in northeastern and northern areas, with cloudy weather in other parts of the country.

Although the effects of the northeasterly wind will weaken next Thursday, a subsequent weather front will continue the same weather pattern across Taiwan next Friday.

Lin also forecast that temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius across Taiwan on Thursday, with highs of 33 degrees in the Taipei Basin and 34 degrees in mountain adjacent low-lying areas in southern areas.

In Taitung, possible foehn winds -- hot, dry gusts descending from the mountains -- could also push temperatures above 36 degrees, Lin said, adding that temperature lows could range from 20-23 degrees.

The hot weather will continue across Taiwan until Tuesday, when the next weather front arrives and cools areas north of central Taiwan in the middle of next week, Lin added.

Lin also warned of low cloud cover and even fog in areas north of Taiwan between Thursday evening and Friday morning, adding that the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands could see low cloud cover or fog from Friday until Monday.