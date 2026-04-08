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Taiwan to see sunny, stable weather over next 5 days

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) Taiwan will see sunny and stable weather from Thursday through Monday, with daytime highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius and brief, isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA that prevailing southerly to southwesterly winds will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies nationwide over the next five days.

Isolated afternoon showers are expected in mountainous areas, while moisture will increase slightly on Saturday, bringing brief, scattered showers to areas north of Taoyuan as well as Yilan County, Huang said.

Looking ahead, a frontal system is expected to approach waters north of Taiwan on April 14, with the front passing through on April 15 alongside a slight strengthening of the northeasterly monsoon.

Northern Taiwan and Yilan can expect localized showers at that time, while other regions will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, Huang said. Another front is forecast to arrive on April 16, bringing more scattered showers to northern and northeastern Taiwan.

Daytime highs will range between 29 and 31 degrees from Thursday to Monday, with some areas possibly seeing higher temperatures, Huang said.

Overnight lows will range between 21 degrees and 23 degrees, with noticeable day-night temperature differences.

Starting April 14, Huang said, daytime highs in northern and northeastern Taiwan are expected to fall to 27-29 degrees due to rainfall, while lows elsewhere will remain largely unchanged.

Huang also warned that low clouds or localized fog may affect visibility in western Taiwan early Thursday morning and in outlying Kinmen County over the next three days.