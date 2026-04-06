Heavy rain alert issued for parts of central, northern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday issued a heavy rain alert for several cities and counties in central and northern Taiwan as a weather front approaches.

At least 80 millimeters of rain could fall within 24 hours, or 40 mm within an hour, the CWA said.

The alert covers Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and County, Miaoli and Taichung.

Brief heavy downpours, thunderstorms, strong gusts, and lightning are possible, the agency said, warning of landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying areas.

CWA graphic

Highs will reach around 27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and in Yilan and Hualien, and 30-31 degrees south of Miaoli and in Taitung. Lows will range from 19-23 degrees.

In Taitung, possible foehn winds--hot, dry gusts descending from the mountains --may also push temperatures above 36 degrees.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the front will move south during the day, bringing showers and heavier rain.

Rain is expected to ease in the north later Monday, but another front on Tuesday could bring more showers and thunderstorms to areas north of central Taiwan.

Conditions will stabilize from Wednesday, with hotter weather expected from Thursday, Wu said.