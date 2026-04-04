Tainan man arrested on suspicion of fatally running over wife

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Tainan, April 4 (CNA) A man has been arrested and detained on suspicion of homicide after allegedly running over and killing his wife in Tainan on Thursday, following an altercation, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after the couple engaged in a physical altercation in Tainan's Nanhua District, as the woman, surnamed Lin (林), attempted to stop Huang (黃) from driving away in his vehicle, resulting in her falling to the ground and being run over by Huang, police said.

Huang fled the scene despite being aware of his wife's injuries, according to police, who based their investigation on surveillance footage.

Lin was found on the road by her neighbors and rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead due to ruptured internal organs, police said.

Huang was arrested after reporting to the police station for questioning. He is being detained incommunicado on suspicion of homicide after the Tainan District Court granted the prosecutors' request, according to local authorities on Saturday.