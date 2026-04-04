Thunderstorms disrupt operations at Taichung, Tainan airports
Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Ground operations at airports in central and southern Taiwan were temporarily suspended Saturday due to thunderstorms, with limited impact on flights, according to the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA).
At Taichung International Airport, operations were suspended after a heavy thunderstorm alert was issued at 8:16 a.m. and lifted at 9:50 a.m., affecting five flights.
The airport later suspended ground operations at 7:02 p.m. due to thunderstorms. Services resumed at 7:18 p.m., with no flights affected during the evening disruption.
Meanwhile, Tainan Airport halted ground operations at 1:07 p.m. due to lightning and heavy rain. Operations resumed at 2:52 p.m., with four flights affected.
The airport was again forced to suspend ground operations at 6:40 p.m. as thunderstorms returned. Services resumed at 7:25 p.m., with one additional flight impacted.
According to the Central Weather Administration, a frontal system has brought unstable weather conditions across Taiwan, increasing the likelihood of occasional heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Heavy rain advisories remained in place for much of the country, with localized downpours and thunderstorms expected to continue into Sunday, the agency said.
Enditem/AW
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