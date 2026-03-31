Taiwan to buy record 7.05 million flu vaccines for free annual program

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Taiwan plans to buy a record 7.05 million influenza jabs for its annual publicly-funded vaccination campaign, including 200,000 booster shots for seniors in residential care facilities, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said Taiwan saw high demand for flu vaccines last year, when it purchased a total of 6.865 million doses.

To reduce the burden of severe flu cases on Taiwan's medical system this fall and winter, the CDC has decided to purchase a record 7.05 million doses of trivalent flu vaccine, providing coverage for around 30 percent of the population, Lo said.

The purchase, with an estimated budget of NT$1.78 billion (US$55.52 million), is expected to be finalized in late April, he added.

CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (left) briefs the media on planned vaccine purchases for this year's publicly-funded vaccination campaign during a weekly press conference in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo March 31, 2026

Lo said Taiwan would again be purchasing trivalent vaccines for the fall flu season -- meaning vaccines that protect against three influenza strains (two A and one B).

What is different this year is that the World Health Organization has updated all three viral strains to be included in the shots, including the subclade K of the influenza A (H3N2) family, which became prevalent in Taiwan last fall, Lo said.

Also for the first time this year, Lo said, the CDC's free flu vaccination program will include 200,000 doses for use as booster shots.

The roughly 170,000 seniors aged 65 and above in residential care facilities in Taiwan will have priority in receiving a booster shot, while the remainder will be used as needed, Lo said.

Taiwan's annual publicly-funded flu vaccination campaign typically kicks off in October, with eligibility initially limited to seniors, young children and other high-risk groups, which is then gradually expanded.