Man apologizes for slapping CPBL part-time worker in Tainan

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Tainan, March 30 (CNA) A man surnamed Chiang (蔣) apologized Monday for slapping a part-time worker with the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) at the end of a game in Tainan on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a post-match performance following a baseball game between the Uni Lions and TSG Hawks, the first regular-season game at the newly opened Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium.

Chiang apologized in a Facebook post, saying he is deeply sorry for hurting the CPBL employee and losing his temper.

In a video posted on Threads, the 49-year-old Chiang is seen quarreling with three CPBL part-time workers and then slapping one surnamed Tsai (蔡), on the left side of his head.

CPBL said in a Facebook post that its staff tried to escort Chiang back to his seat.

Police received a report on the incident at 7:30 p.m. and escorted Chiang to the police station for questioning on suspicion of assault.

Accompanied by a supervisor, Tsai went to the hospital for a check-up and had his injury documented. He later reported the attack to the police with the intent of initiating legal action, according to the CPBL.

In a statement, the CPBL said it has zero tolerance for violence and will fully assist with the lawsuit.

The league also banned Chiang from attending future games to ensure the safety of its staff.

In the wake of the report, Sinfujia Realty, Chiang's employer, posted a statement on its Facebook page announcing it had fired Chiang for behavior that violates the company's regulations and core values.

The Tainan District Prosecutors' Office said police are collecting evidence relating to the case.